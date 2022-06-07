Firms get $2.3m grant to electrify health centres in Nigeria, others

Abolaji Adebayo

Reliable electricity would aid the job of medical practitioners and caregivers and also impact the lives of those within the communities

Power Africa, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has awarded contracts for the electrification of 245 healthcare facilities across Africa.

The benefitting countries are Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

In Nigeria, 50 primary healthcare facilities in Oyo State are to benefit from the project.

A leading clean-tech utility and energy access company, Havenhill Synergy Limited, has received $2.3 million grant to be shared with four other companies with competence in healthcare facility electrification (HFE) — Aptech Africa, D.Light, Equatorial Power Ltd. and Solar Works B.V.

According to Havenhill, the grant was aimed at bridging the energy gap in Africa.

It was gathered that bout 60 per cent of healthcare facilities in Africa do not have access to electricity, while less than 30 per cent of those that have, have reliable access to electricity.

“In order for these healthcare facilities to deliver quality and efficient services, access to reliable electricity is impotant,” the company’s CEO, Olusegun Odunaiya, saaid.

Odunaiya noted that similar to the grant funding received by the company in 2020, the funding will boost the scale up of the solar and energy storage systems to additional 50 primary healthcare centres in Oyo State, using the energy-as-a-service business model.

He said: “In addition, Havenhill will be injecting substantial equity and debt as counterpart funding alongside this grant provided by Power Africa in order to electrify the healthcare facilities.

“This is a win for the industry and the healthcare facilities to be electrified. We are excited for this scale-up phase of our Energizing Healthcare Initiative that will enable over 700,000 patients annually to receive better healthcare service. We are grateful for yet another opportunity from the Power Africa team.

“We are delighted to further contribute to the improvement of the Nigerian health sector through the provision of reliable electricity that would aid the work of medical practitioners and caregivers and also impact the lives of those within the communities.”

As part of their Energizing Healthcare Initiative, the CEO said: “Havenhill is committed to deploying clean-energy solutions to bridge the energy gap and improve healthcare service delivery across the country.

“In the past two years, the energy access company has deployed over 1MW of solar-hybrid systems across rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities in South-West and South-South Nigeria.

“Fourteen Tertiary Healthcare Facilities in South-South Nigeria were electrified under the ‘COVID-19 and Beyond’ programme under the World Bank and African Development Bank Group-funded Nigeria Electrification Project.

“Since its launch in 2010, Havenhill has recorded groundbreaking strides in the provision of reliable electricity to businesses, off-grid communities, industries and healthcare facilities,” he explained.

