Business

Firms partner for Nigeria telcoms operator’s satellite connectivity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

YahClick, the satellite broadband service from global operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems, have signed a strategic partnership with Global Communications Extension Services Limited (GCES) to provide satellite connectivity for 9mobile, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network operators.

YahClick’s partnership with GCES will bring satellite connectivity to hundreds of cellular backhauling sites, delivering 9mobile with a reliable and robust means of rural connectivity across its entire Nigerian operations. All three businesses complement one another to provide high-performing and cost-effective mobile network services to citizens in Nigeria. YahClick’s satellite services now reach over 60 per cent of the population in Africa, and the agreement with GCES extends the company’s reach to more regions within Nigeria.

The introduction of satellite services within rural and unserved areas will also positively impact the economy of the country as it strengthens Nigeria’s policy of financial inclusion championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Money vendors operating Point of Sale (PoS) services and other merchants in these areas will benefit from the availability of broadband connectivity and increased financial transactions resulting in greater profitability therefore raising their standard of living.

This partnership has made it possible to overcome the barriers of remote connectivity thanks to satellite backhauling option which makes it feasible to offer cellular services in areas that are prohibitively expensive to reach using traditional terrestrial means. In signing this agreement, YahClick and GCES will work to support 9mobile in providing its high-quality telecommunication services to individuals across Nigeria. With the addition of Yah- Click’s reliable satellite connectivity solutions, this partnership will ensure that citizens throughout the country have access to secure, affordable connectivity options nationwide.

Farhan Khan, CEO, Yah- Click commented: “Our partnership with GCES provides trustworthy, accessible and affordable broadband connectivity for one of Nigeria’s leading networks of choice — reiterating our commitment to advancing the country’s connectivity infrastructure. “Our agreement unites three companies in working shoulder to shoulder to bridge the digital divide while enabling residents and businesses to realise their potential. As we expand further in Africa, this is another example of the power of collaboration with industry peers that share our vision of advancing humanity.”

Adamu Babadisa, Chief Technical Officer, of GCES added: “For years we have worked with all major telecommunication firms in Nigeria and overall Africa by providing professional quality services to the African telecommunication industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dearth of manpower hits Anambra general hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Acting Hospital Administrator, Anambra State Hospitals’ Management Board, Dr Okey Achugbu, has decried dearth of medical doctors in the state’s public healthcare system. Achugbu said this while defending the board’s financial transactions in 2019, before the state House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts. “We have about 34 general hospitals in the state but some […]
Business

Portland Paints: Rising costs hurt bottom-line

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Weak macro-economic environment and its multiplier effects on business operating  environment is taking a toll on profit margin of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes   The marketing environment has continued to be more turbulent in Nigeria, especially the manufacturing sector, due largely to the effect of international oil price fluctuations and […]
Business

Monitoring compliance through timely disclosure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Timely disclosures should remain one of the key requirements for capital market operation. CHRIS UGWU writes Stock markets all over the world are information driven, as investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying but rather take investment decision based on information about the companies that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica