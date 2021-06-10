Firms partner on automobile distribution

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Limited (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has announced its distribution partnership with Bhojsons Group of Nigeria. Bhojsons Group is a renowned conglomerate headquartered in Lagos with diversified business interests in varied sectors spanning automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durable goods, power solutions, packaging solutions, polymers, agricultural machinery, domestic machinery and infrastructural needs for the telecom industry.

Through this partnership, Piaggio, the pioneer of three wheelers, aims to introduce a diverse product portfolio that includes passenger and cargo three wheelers under its flagship brand Ape. Piaggio commercial aims to increase its penetration along with Bhojsons Group in various parts of Nigeria to come close to its customer with its last-mile transportation offerings. The opening of multiple dealerships and their training under Bhojsons across Nigeria is also in process.

This will also help Piaggio customers in the region to have access to the entire service & warranty package offered by Piaggio. This association with Bhojsons Group for Nigerian market marks Piaggio’s footprint expansion in more than 60 countries globally. Piaggio’s range of products offers best in class performance in terms of power, pickup, mileage & maintenance.

