Business

Firms partner on automobile distribution

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Limited (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has announced its distribution partnership with Bhojsons Group of Nigeria. Bhojsons Group is a renowned conglomerate headquartered in Lagos with diversified business interests in varied sectors spanning automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durable goods, power solutions, packaging solutions, polymers, agricultural machinery, domestic machinery and infrastructural needs for the telecom industry.

Through this partnership, Piaggio, the pioneer of three wheelers, aims to introduce a diverse product portfolio that includes passenger and cargo three wheelers under its flagship brand Ape. Piaggio commercial aims to increase its penetration along with Bhojsons Group in various parts of Nigeria to come close to its customer with its last-mile transportation offerings. The opening of multiple dealerships and their training under Bhojsons across Nigeria is also in process.

This will also help Piaggio customers in the region to have access to the entire service & warranty package offered by Piaggio. This association with Bhojsons Group for Nigerian market marks Piaggio’s footprint expansion in more than 60 countries globally. Piaggio’s range of products offers best in class performance in terms of power, pickup, mileage & maintenance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Airtel announces interim dividend currency exchange rates

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Airtel Africa Plc yesterday confirmed the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in GBP or Naira. In a statement […]
Business

Lennart Krech talks about his journey and garnering success

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lennart Krech, a young entrepreneur of German origin, talks about his hurdles and the work he had to put in to overcome them. Lennart Krech, a young and successful entrepreneur originating from Germany, had to take the long and hard road to find success. After going through years of struggling while starting his own […]
Business

NUPENG: We’re not strike mongers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has faulted the public perception that it enjoys going on strike at the slightest provocation. Speaking on Ray Power radio station during the week, the General Secretary, NUPENG, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, said the union was only out to protect its members and not necessarily with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica