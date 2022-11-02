Business

FIRS boss: Good governance key to tax compliance

Posted on

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has said that revenue collection on the continent will be enhanced if African governments deploy good governance to win the public’s trust and confidence. He stated this in his opening remarks, yesterday, at the 7th General Assembly of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), currently ongoing in Lagos.

Nami, who is also the President, Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), noted that one of the panel discussions at the event would focus on the relationship between good governance and its impact on tax compliance in Africa, which, according to him, is recognised by tax admin-istrators on the continent and in other developing countries as a “big drawback for tax morale in our clime.” Specifically, he said: “The fiscal social contract, which hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public service, is a clarion call on the government at all levels in Africa to rethink governance.

“In my view, if we must transform our tax system and enhance revenue collection in Africa, there is a need for the government at all levels to engender public confidence and trust in government by providing value for taxpayers’ money.” Speaking further at the press conference held during the event, the FIRS boss, citing the social contract, appealed to Africans to begin to trust their governments. According to him, “if you trust your government and you pay taxes, you’re able to make money available to government to be able to provide the critical infrastructure that you will live the continent of Africa (for) to enjoy in the developed economies.

“The hospitals that are built outside the continent of Africa, are built using taxpayers’ money; the beautiful road and the critical infrastructure in the hospitals are made possible using taxpayer money. “Above all, we want to also appeal to the government that we serve, that as people pay taxes, they should be in a position to provide social amenities; they should be in the position to make properties and lives secure and they should be in the position to also provide social and critical infrastructure in return for the taxes that the citizens pay.”

 

