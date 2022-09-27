News Top Stories

FIRS boss links tax compliance to utilisation of revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, yesterday said tax payers would be more willing to pay taxes if they are able to relate collected taxes deployed to execute specific projects.

Nami added that when governments deployed tax revenues for the common good of the citizens, such will spur concomitant increase in tax compliance by citizens, who see the direct benefit in the taxes they pay.

A statement issued by his Media Assistant, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted him to have made the statement in his opening remarks at a recently launched public finance database by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja.

Nami argued that the low compliance tax rate in most developing countries was as a result of the failure of the social contract between the taxpayers and the government, noting that those in political leadership in the country had a duty to promote a tax-paying culture by relating projects and infrastructural developments executed by them to taxes paid by taxpayers.

According to him, “taxpayers need to see what has been done with their money to be encouraged to continue to pay their obligations under the social contract they have with the government. “I am delighted that one of the sessions focuses on the tax-for-service programmes as they impact tax revenues.

This issue is dear to us as tax administrators as there is a nexus between the effective utilization of tax revenue and tax compliance

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Virtual learning: BAF, Coca-Cola to train underserved schools

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Bunni Adedayo Foundation (BAF) in collaboration with Coca-Cola Foundation has unveiled intensive virtual learning training and empowerment for teachers and pupils in Lagos.   At a press briefing recently, the training which is called Tech-Relevant Teacher project, 200 schools, 500 teachers situated at the creeks and under-privileged communities will be trained in virtual learning skills, […]
News Top Stories

‘Nigeria missed saving N12trn over subsidy payment’

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

…commitment clipping CBN’s intervention in forex The controversy over subsidy paymentS on petrol has again re-echoed as the development has denied the country a whopping sum of N12 trillion savings. Emerging facts revealed that Nigeria is literally subsiding petrol for its neighboring countries as petrol per litreissoldtwiceorthreetimes higher in those countries. SofartheFederalGovernmenthasextendedtheimplementation of the removal […]
News

How I was robbed of victory in 2003 election –Osoba

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, yesterday narrated how he was rigged out of office in 2003, alleging that the result of the governorship election was manipulated in favour of his opponent. Osoba, who contested the election on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) had lost to Otunba Gbenga Daniel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica