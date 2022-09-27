FIRS boss links tax compliance to utilisation of revenue

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, yesterday said tax payers would be more willing to pay taxes if they are able to relate collected taxes deployed to execute specific projects.

Nami added that when governments deployed tax revenues for the common good of the citizens, such will spur concomitant increase in tax compliance by citizens, who see the direct benefit in the taxes they pay.

A statement issued by his Media Assistant, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted him to have made the statement in his opening remarks at a recently launched public finance database by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja.

Nami argued that the low compliance tax rate in most developing countries was as a result of the failure of the social contract between the taxpayers and the government, noting that those in political leadership in the country had a duty to promote a tax-paying culture by relating projects and infrastructural developments executed by them to taxes paid by taxpayers.

According to him, “taxpayers need to see what has been done with their money to be encouraged to continue to pay their obligations under the social contract they have with the government. “I am delighted that one of the sessions focuses on the tax-for-service programmes as they impact tax revenues.

This issue is dear to us as tax administrators as there is a nexus between the effective utilization of tax revenue and tax compliance

