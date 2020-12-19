FIRS boss tasks states on leveraging ICT for improved IGR

With dwindling prospect in oil earnings, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has urged states board of internal revenue service to leverage the use of technology to boost tax collection across the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, gave the advice yesterday at the 46th meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Abuja. He said the theme of the meeting “leveraging technology solution for enhanced administration of indirect taxes”, was carefully chosen due to the reality of the current economic challenge in the country. He said oil revenue was no longer feasible due to dwindling in oil prices hence the need to put necessary strategies to enhance non oil sector for maximum revenue generation.

Like this: Like Loading...