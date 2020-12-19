FIRS boss tasks states on leveraging ICT for improved IGR

With dwindling prospect in oil earnings, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has urged states board of internal revenue service to leverage the use of technology to boost tax collection across the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, gave the advice yesterday at the 46th meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Abuja. He said the theme of the meeting “leveraging technology solution for enhanced administration of indirect taxes”, was carefully chosen due to the reality of the current economic challenge in the country. He said oil revenue was no longer feasible due to dwindling in oil prices hence the need to put necessary strategies to enhance non oil sector for maximum revenue generation.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases
Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AI’s report meant to discredit counter-insurgency war –Military
The military has accused Amnesty International (AI) of deliberate attempt to discredit the Nigerian Military in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the North-East. In its latest report released on Tuesday, AI had stated, among others, that senior citizens were the worst victims of the insurgency ravaging the North-East zone of the country. Reacting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)