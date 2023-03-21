News Top Stories

FIRS boss urges tax administrators to keep pace with global tech

The Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) PresidentandFederalInland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman Muhammad Nami has urged tax administrators to keep up with the dynamics occasioned by disruptive new technologies of the 21st Century. He held this position at the just-concluded 2022 CATA Senior Leadership Cohort in London. A statement by his media assistant, Johannes Wojuola said Nami based his position on technological advancements in actualising human needs, fulfilling social interactions and conducting commercial activities, the way and manner of tax administration are constantly changing. He called for tax administrators to keep up with the times by improving their skills and competence in line with these changes. The agency chief said: “The global tax arena is continually changing. “The growing reliance on technologyfor muchof basic human needs, social interactions and business dealings means that the tax turf remains in a state of constant flux.

“The taxman is only able to match the depth and pace of the changes if equipped with relevant, adequate and up-to-date skills.” He praised the Commonwealth association for its investments and contributions through its Senior Leadership Programme, which he noted has helped bridge the capacity gaps of tax officials in member countries.

“I am glad to note that CATA has, over the years, continued to organise the Senior Leadership Programme in order to meet the capacity development needs of tax officials in commonwealth countries. It has become a tradition for CATA to provide participants in this programme with top-notch tuition using case studies in a fun-filled environment. “The 2022 edition did not depart from this tradition. The classes, according to reports, were very interactive all through the various sessions whether at home, in India or in the UK. “Without doubt, the capacity of participants to lead themselves, to lead others, and to lead their functionalunitshavebeengreatly enhanced

