FIRS breaks revenue collection record, rakes in N10trn in 1 year

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) netted its highest revenue collection ever in history with the collection of over N10 trillion in 2022. The amount realised comprises both oil and non-oil revenues. Special Assistant to FIRS Chairman on Media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, who confirmed the figures in a statement yesterday, said of N10.1 trillion collected, oil accounted for N4.09 trillion and non-oil N5.96 trillion revenues as against target of N10.44 trillion. The Service made this known in its “FIRS 2022 Performance Update”, report signed by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, and released to the public yesterday, after his briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the breakdown, Companies Income Tax contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy N125.67 billion and Earmarked Taxes N353.69 billion. “Non-oil taxes contributed 59% of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41% of total collection,” the report noted. It is the first time that the FIRS will cross the 10-trillion naira mark in tax revenue collection. The report further clarified that included in the total revenue sum is N146.27 billion which is the total value of certificates issued by the Service to private investors and NNPC for road infrastructure under the Road Infrastructure Development Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme created by Executive Order No. 007 of 2019. The report also stated that the N10.1 trillion is exclusive of tax waived on account of various tax incentives granted under the respective laws, which amounted to N1,805,040,163,008. Providing perspective  to this unprecedented tax collection, the FIRS noted in the Performance Update that the Muhammad Nami management upon assumption of office came up with a four-point focus, namely: administrative and operational restructuring; making the service customer-focused; creating a data-centric institution; and automation of administrative and operational processes. It further noted that over the period of 2020 to 2022, the management had introduced reforms bordering around these four-point focuses which were producing results. Speaking on the outlook for 2023, Nami stated that the Service would build on the current reforms, achieve full automation and continue to establish a resilient Service that would continue to provide sustainable tax revenue to fund the government. In 2021, it achieved a record tax collection of N6.405 trillion, being over hundred percent of its collection target for the year, as well as the first time that the Service will cross the six trillion mark

 

