FIRS breaks revenue collection record, rakes N10.1trn in 2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) netted its highest revenue collection ever in history with collection of over N10 trillion in 2022.

The amount realised comprises both oil and non-oil revenues.

Special Assistant to FIRS Chairman on Media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, who confirmed the figures in a statement on Monday, said of N10.1 trillion collected, oil accounted for N4.09 trillion and non-oil N5.96 trillion revenues as against target of N10.44 trillion.

The Service made this known in its “FIRS 2022 Performance Update”, report signed by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, and released to the public on Monday, after his briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the breakdown, Companies Income Tax contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy N125.67 billion and Earmarked Taxes N353.69 billion.

“Non-oil taxes contributed 59% of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41% of total collection,” the report noted.

It is the first time that the FIRS will cross the 10-trillion naira mark in tax revenue collection.

 

