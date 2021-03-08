FIRS budgets N1.82bn for contract drivers in 2021

…proposes N369m for other hired workers

Reps kick as Service defends budget

Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed dismay with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for proposing to expend a total of N1,819,556,000 on contract drivers in the 2021 fiscal year.

Members of the House Committee on Finance, led by Hon. James Faleke APC, Lagos), made this known at the review of the 2020 and defence of 2021 budget with the management of FIRS in Abuja.

The lawmakers also expressed concerns at the astronomical increase in various expenditures incurred during the period under review.

The committee, which picked holes in what it described as bogus recurrent expenditure, also frowned at the N369,848,167 proposed to be spent on other contract staff in 2021. The FIRS also proposed an increase in the personnel cost for 2021, which is predicated on the payment of 13 month salary equivalent to one month salary (estimated at N5,717,228,982), subsistent allowance of 30% of consolidated salary (N20,582,024,334), 50% performance bonus of annual consolidated salary (N34,303,373,889).

According to documents submitted to the committee, FIRS’ internally generated revenue stands at the sum of N251,189,952 against the sum of N50 million proposed in 2020, while the sum of N50 million was also proposed for 2021. The lawmakers also queried the projected nonoil cost of collection of 4% worth N137.411 billion accrued to FIRS in 2020 and the rationale behind the proposed 7% cost of collection worth N298.441 billion for 2021 in breach of extant provisions in the Nigeria Customs Act.

Addressing the meeting, the chairman, Hon. Abiodun Faleke, described the budget defence as “all important legislative assignment on the consideration of the FIRS proposed 2021 Revenue and Expenditure Estimates as submitted by the Agency.”

Making his presentation, the FIRS Chairman explained that the Service realised the sum of N4.95 trillion against the N5.077 trillion in the revised 2020 budget. He affirmed that no fewer than 5,000 staff out of total of 11,000 staff are to get salary increase in 2020, adding that about 70% of the staff work from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nami disclosed that a “total revenue collection of N5.9 trillion against budgeted N5.076 trillion in 2020, representing about 16.22% increase above the corresponding year’s budget. “Out of the proposed total collection of N5.9 trillion, Non-Oil and Oil components are expected to contribute N4.26 trillion and N1.64 trillion respectively.

Consequently, the cost of collection (7% net of 2% NCS VAT) is projected at N289.25 billion against the budgeted N180.76 billion in 2020 to fund the three operational expenditure heads for the year.

“Out of the proposed expenditure of N289.25 billion across the three expenditure heads, the sum of N147.08 billion and N94.97 billion are to be expended on Personnel and Overhead Costs against 2020 budgeted sum of N97.36 billion and N43.64 billion respectively. “Also, the sum of N47.19 billion is estimated to be expended on capital items against budgeted sum of N27.80 billion in 2020.

The sum is to cater for on-going and new projects for effective revenue drive.” Responding to questions, the FIRS chairman explained that: “Why we hope we would have done better last year, is because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we could not do tax drive, the businesses also closed for about four months, particularly if you even add the #EndSARS protests that rocked the entire nation.

“We also suspended tax audit and investigation for about six months, because we couldn’t visit taxpayers. We couldn’t also carry out enforcement activities to recover back debts.

Reduction in revenue is an assumption whereas you have increased projected revenue to be collected. “On the overhead increasing astronomically, there’s a reason for that.

The increase is due to full provision in the 2021 budget for 1,800 staff recruited by the immediate past management and the little we added in 2019 and 2020. “Another reason is that we carry out promotion exercise in order to deal with promotion arrears in 2019 and 2020.

And in so doing, about 5,000 staff were promoted, which means more cost for us. “And if you have more staff surely, their salary will go up, taxes that you’re going to pay on their behalf will go up, the National Housing Fund contribution, PENCOM contribution will go up.

Those promoted you have to implement a new salary regime for them. There’s also the issue of inflation and exchange rate differential.”

