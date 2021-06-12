News

FIRS doesn’t grant tax waivers to local, foreign investors –Nami

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) does not have constitutional rights to grant tax waivers to either local or foreign investors, its Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, has clarified. Nami disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during his appearance before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee investigating alleged tax waivers granted to three foreign firms operating in the country, according to the statement issued by FIRS Director of Communications and Liasion, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad. The firms are Indorama Petrochemical, Indorama Fertilizer and Petrochemical Ltd and OIS Indorama Eleme Port-Harcourt.

Nami said: “The FIRS does not have the power or responsibility of facilitating or implementing incentives for local investors or investors coming through the Foreign Direct Investment platform, which is the sole prerogative of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)”. He pointed out that: “The investigation of the three foreign firms, Indorama Petrochemical, Indorama Fertilizer and Petrochemical Ltd and OIS Indorama Eleme Port-Harcourt, started way back in 2015. The committee in charge of the investigation has consistently been furnished with all required documents by the FIRS”.

He further stated that the companies under consideration: “Have been variously granted pioneer status between December 15th, 1997 and 2016 for the Indorama Petrochemical Ltd and between 2017 and 2020 for the Indorama Fertilizer and Chemicals Ltd respectively.” According to him: “Upon expiration of the pioneer period and conclusion of post pioneer Audit, the Indorama Petrochemical Ltd company’s tax file was returned to the Large Tax Office (LTO) Port Harcourt.

Thus far, the company has filed its annual returns up to 31st December 2019 with relevant Self-Assessment and paid its attendant liabilities”. He, therefore, pleaded with the Public Accounts Committee: “To always avail itself of the opportunity to work closely with the custodians of FIRS records, such as the Coordinating Directors, Directors and Tax Controllers as do other House Committees like the Committee on Finance, to enhance its investigation at any time.” He seized the opportunity to reiterate that “the mandate of the FIRS is to assess, collect and account for tax revenue.” This mandate, he stressed, “is clear and unambiguous.”

