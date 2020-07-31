FIRS extends filing deadline for taxpayers

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one week extension deadline for companies filing their returns in a number of tax categories. FIRS’ statement issued yesterday by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department , Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted the Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, as saying that the gesture was in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and to deepen COVID-19 palliative earlier rolled out by the tax agency. Thestatementreadsinpart: “The management of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) wishes to felicitate with Nigerians on this occasion of the Eidel- Kabir celebration. We thank the Almighty God for sparing our lives to witness yet another Sallah festival, especially in this year that has been very difficult for individuals and businesses.

