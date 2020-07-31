FIRS extends filing deadline for taxpayers

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one week extension deadline for companies filing their returns in a number of tax categories. FIRS’ statement issued yesterday by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department , Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted the Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, as saying that the gesture was in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and to deepen COVID-19 palliative earlier rolled out by the tax agency. Thestatementreadsinpart: “The management of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) wishes to felicitate with Nigerians on this occasion of the Eidel- Kabir celebration. We thank the Almighty God for sparing our lives to witness yet another Sallah festival, especially in this year that has been very difficult for individuals and businesses.
Related Articles
APC crisis: I never said I spent N35bn on Buhari’s elections, says Tinubu
Fourty-eight hours after Comrade Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was dissolved by the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday denied reports that he allegedly spent N35 billion on the elections of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019. Tinubu’s denial […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom signs 2020 revised budget of N108.8bn
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday signed into law, the revised appropriation bill of N108.8 billion for the year 2020. The revised budget has a total reduction of N80 billion from the earlier N190.8billion assented to by the governor. This translates to 43 per cent reduction in the earlier reviewed budget signed by the governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fulani militia kills 7,injure others in Southern Kaduna –Atyap community
The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) on Friday alleged that Fulani militias have killed 7 persons and injured many others in their community. They said the attack took place at, “Chibwob village of Zangon Kataf LGA in Atyap chiefdom” in the southern part of the state. A statement from the association said, the incident “occurred […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)