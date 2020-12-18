FIRS: Federalism threatens Nigeria’s sustainable tax administration

The Federal Island Revenue Service (FIRS) has admitted that regulating tax administration in Nigeria has been very difficult tracing it to Nigeria’s Federal system of government in the country.

The agency pointed out its key challenge currently confronting effective tax administration in Nigeria, where many Nigerian firms, especially Micro, Small and Medium size Enterprises (MSMEs) are not captured yet for tax payments.

FIRS Director of Policy Affairs, Matthew Gbonjubola made this known in an interview, saying that the major challenge in Nigeria’s tax system is that people are not able to connect their welfare and that of their businesses to the taxes they pay because of the country’s tax system. According to him, the move to establish a unification tax system in the country has been difficult and challenging because of federalism. Gbonjubola said: “The difficulty we have is because the country is a federation. The local governments under the constitution are able to make certain ethics.

The state governments are able to make certain laws. While the Federal Government is also able to make certain laws. Trying to unify tax system becomes a difficult issue in Nigeria particularly now that we are talking about having economic federation.

“The business of tax administration in Nigeria is very difficult whether at local government level or state level. But I agree we need to find some engagements to make it work universally. The difficulty we have is because the country is a federation.

The local governments under the constitution are able to make certain ethics. The state governments are able to make certain laws. While the Federal Government is also able to make certain laws.

Trying to unify tax system becomes a difficult issue in Nigeria particularly now that we are talking about having economic federation. That is each level of governments should be able to determine its economic affairs.” Making a comparing with developed countries, Gbonjubola stated: “In Canada, for example, which is also a federation like ours, it has only one tax authorities that administer taxes for all the tiers of government. We have something similar in Australia.

But you know it is a difficult discussion in our own environment because of our political experience in the recent past. So these are some of the difficulties that are confronting tax administration in Nigeria.”

On FIRS challenges on tax collection among small businesses in the country, the FIRS tax master said: “SMEs are disproportionately affected in a negative way by the challenges we are having in our tax system in the country which means with the tax system has it is now is tough even for large firms and tougher for small businesses in many dimensions, one; they do not have the resources to be able to hire experts to help them to analysis their issues and defend them even when they maybe right but not aware. “Multiplicity of taxes is one of the issues SMEs face. So people stop them on the roads and harassed them to collect money which is not proper in all senses.”

Like this: Like Loading...