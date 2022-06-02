News Top Stories

FIRS goes after states, councils over unremitted tax deductions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set machinery inmotion for the recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states and local government councils. It listed measures to ensure compliance by states and local governments that are holding back FIRS’ tax collections.

To this end, FIRS stated thatitwouldadvisetheFederal Government and Minister of Financeto, henceforth, decline approval of any request fortheissuanceof statebonds orothersecuritiesinthecapitalmarket, as wellasrequests for external borrowing and approval for domestic loans from commercial banks or other financial institutions by any of the states and local governments with outstanding tax deductions. In addition, it threatened to publicly name and shame defaulting states and local governments while publishing the amounts owed.

It further stated that it would also invoke the provisions of Section 24 of its Establishment Act, which empowers the Accountant- General of the Federation to deduct at source from monthly FAAC allocations and, thereafter, transfer such deductions to the federation account.

Special Assistant on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted the chairman, MrMuhammadNami, in a statement yesterday. It added that most states and local governments had failed to remit to the service Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions from payments made to contractors and service providers as required by law. It cited relevant portions of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Value Added Tax Act (VATA), statedthatministries, departments and agencies of government, as well as parastatals and other establishments mandated by law to deduct certain taxes while making payments to third parties and remit those deductions to the FIRS.

“The provisions of Sections 78(3), 79(3), 81 of the Companies Income Tax Act, and Sections 9(I), 13(1) of the Value Added Tax Act VATA), mandate ministries, departments and agencies of government, parastatals and other establishments to deduct WHT and VAT while making payments to third parties and remit same to the Service,” the FIRS stated. It noted that most states and local governments had failed to comply with these provisions of the law, despite appeals from the Service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s telecom base stations now 53,460

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

NCC: More infrastructure boosting services Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have so far deployed a total of 53,460 base transceiver stations (BTS), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. These, the telecoms regulator said, include third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure spread across the country. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this […]
News

Makinde has compensated those who stepped down for him, Akinlabi

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, yesterday said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has compensated all the gubernatorial candidates who stepped down for him in 2019. Speaking during the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) maiden monthly guest forum tagged ‘Frank Talk Platform’ on Friday, […]
News

N’Delta militants list 11 demands to FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

A coalition of militant groups from the Niger Delta region, have made 11 demands from the Federal Government, warning that they will carry out the threat to attack oil pipelines if their demands were not met.   In the heat of the EndSARS protests across the country a few days ago, the coalition of militant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica