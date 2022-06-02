FIRS goes after states, councils over unremitted tax deductions

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set machinery inmotion for the recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states and local government councils. It listed measures to ensure compliance by states and local governments that are holding back FIRS’ tax collections.

To this end, FIRS stated thatitwouldadvisetheFederal Government and Minister of Financeto, henceforth, decline approval of any request fortheissuanceof statebonds orothersecuritiesinthecapitalmarket, as wellasrequests for external borrowing and approval for domestic loans from commercial banks or other financial institutions by any of the states and local governments with outstanding tax deductions. In addition, it threatened to publicly name and shame defaulting states and local governments while publishing the amounts owed.

It further stated that it would also invoke the provisions of Section 24 of its Establishment Act, which empowers the Accountant- General of the Federation to deduct at source from monthly FAAC allocations and, thereafter, transfer such deductions to the federation account.

Special Assistant on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted the chairman, MrMuhammadNami, in a statement yesterday. It added that most states and local governments had failed to remit to the service Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions from payments made to contractors and service providers as required by law. It cited relevant portions of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Value Added Tax Act (VATA), statedthatministries, departments and agencies of government, as well as parastatals and other establishments mandated by law to deduct certain taxes while making payments to third parties and remit those deductions to the FIRS.

“The provisions of Sections 78(3), 79(3), 81 of the Companies Income Tax Act, and Sections 9(I), 13(1) of the Value Added Tax Act VATA), mandate ministries, departments and agencies of government, parastatals and other establishments to deduct WHT and VAT while making payments to third parties and remit same to the Service,” the FIRS stated. It noted that most states and local governments had failed to comply with these provisions of the law, despite appeals from the Service.

