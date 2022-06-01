FIRS goes after states, councils over unremitted tax deductions

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set machinery in motion for the recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states and local government councils.

It listed measures to ensure compliance by states and local governments that are holding back FIRS’ tax collections.

To this end, FIRS stated that it would advise the Federal Government and Minister of Finance to, henceforth, decline approval of any request for the issuance of state bonds or other securities in the capital market, as well as requests for external borrowing and approval for domestic loans from commercial banks or other financial institutions by any of the states and local governments with outstanding tax deductions.

In addition, it threatened to publicly name and shame defaulting states and local governments while publishing the amounts owed.

It further stated that it would also invoke the provisions of Section 24 of its Establishment Act, which empowers the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct at source from monthly FAAC allocations and, thereafter, transfer such deductions to the federation account.

Special Assistant on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted the Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, in a statement Wednesday.

It added that most states and local governments had failed to remit to the service Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions from payments made to contractors and service providers as required by law.

