FIRS: Landlords, property agents to remit 6% on tenancy, lease agreement

Landlords and property agents are mandated to charge six per cent on tenancy transactions as Stamp Duty and remit same to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in line with the Stamp Duty Act. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was quoted in a statement issued yesterday by Director of Communications, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, explained that the clarification came on the heels of recent release and wide circulation of a stamp duty clarification guide.

According to Nami, property-related transactions like tenancy or lease agreement fall under the Ad Valorem category of the stamp duty, which attracts six per cent duty payable in percentage of the total value or sum of the tenancy or lease. “The burden of payment of the six per cent lies on the beneficiary of the tenancy or lease agreement, whom the Stamp Duty Act identified as the tenant or renter and the responsibility of collection and remittance fall on the landlord or agent in charge of the property for lease or rent,” he said.

Nami stressed that “in any case, the party making the payment shall have the obligation to account for the applicable stamp duties.” Some other Stamp Duty types and their rates are: property, 1.5%; Certificate of Occupancy, Partnership, N1,000 flat rate; Gift of Land, 1.5%; Legal Mortgage, 0.375%; Legal Mortgage (Upstamping), 0.375%; Deed of Conveyance or Transfer on Sale of Property, 1.5%; Gift of Land, 1.5%; Memorandum of Understanding (Related to Land, Sales, Joint Venture, Surrender, Subdivision Agreements, 1.5%; Power of Attorney (Irrevocable/ Land Related), 1.5%; and Sales Agreement, 1.5%.

