FIRS launches new online, Naira tax-filing platform

As part of its efforts at modernizing tax administration in the country, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has introduced a new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) for ease of tax compliance.

 

A Public Notice signed by the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, disclosed that “TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filling, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the Taxpayer’s accounts, among other features. The TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service”.

 

In a statement signed by Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, yesterday, the agency said that TaxPro-Max platform is accessible at www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng Nami disclosed that as “from 7th June, 2021, the TaxPro-Max becomes the channel for filing Naira-denominated tax returns” in the country.

 

Consequently, Nami notified all Taxpayers as follows: “All Naira-denominated tax returns are to be filed via the TaxPro-Max Solution in order to generate the obligatory Document Identity Number (DIN)”.

 

He added that henceforth: “Taxpayers will not be able to pay without DIN; as such taxpayers wanting to submit their tax returns manually must visit the relevant tax office where FIRS personnel will be on hand to assist them to upload the returns and generate the DIN.

 

“In view of the time it might take to upload manual returns and generate the DIN, taxpayers are encouraged to bring manual returns for upload, at least, two weeks before the due date; Qualified Personnel of the Service are on hand to assist taxpayers experiencing challenges in filing returns on the TaxPro-Max. They may be reached via email, taxpromax@firs.gov.ng”.

