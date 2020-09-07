FIRS launches online portal for financial institutions

Financial institutions in the country now have new online portal introduced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Designated as Automatic Exchange of Information- Common Reporting Standard (AEOI-CRS) system, the new online portal is part of on-going tax reform to align Nigeria with global standard.

Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, announced the deployment of the AEOICRS in a notice calling on reporting financial institutions under the Income Tax (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations 2019 to enrol on the portal.

A statement issued yesterday by FIRS Director, Communications Department Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted Nami as saying: “The AEOI-CRS system portal is currently live, open and active.

Consequently, all reporting financial institutions (commercial banks, merchant banks, discount houses, mortgage and development banks, insurance and life assurance companies, investment advisers, trustees, asset management companies, issuing houses, brokers/dealers, etc.) are invited to enrol on the AEOICRS portal.”

Like this: Like Loading...