FIRS makes historic tax haul, rakes in N650bn in June

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has raked in over N650 billion in June 2021, the highest revenue realized in a single month since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the assumption of office of the current management.

Executive Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Abuja.

Nami stated that “this feat was achieved as a result of the efficiency and effectiveness of the TaxProMax Solution, notwithstanding the challenges and resistance faced in the early stages of its adoption, and the downturn orchestrated by slow economic recovery”.

Nami recalled that as part of its efforts at modernizing tax administration in the country, the FIRS recently introduced the Tax Administration Solution (TaxProMax) for ease of tax compliance. He had noted that the Solution “enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the Taxpayer’s accounts, among other features. It also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service”

The TaxProMax platform, which took off on June 7, 2021, is a channel for filing naira-denominated tax returns in the country. The TaxProMax platform is accessible at www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng.”

Nami reminded taxpayers of the one-off one-month extension granted earlier this month for the filing of Company Income Tax returns by taxpayers with December 31, 2020 accounting year-end whose statutory tax returns were due not later than 30th June 2021.

He urged them to take advantage of the extension as it “provides an opportunity to all taxpayers whose company Income Tax returns were due in June 2021 to file up to the July 31, 2021”.

