FIRS moves to recover N1.8trn from Multichoice

…extends 2021 income tax filing

We’ll work with agency to prove our compliance -Firm

For consistently breaching all agreements and undertakings in tax remittance, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) has appointed some commercial banks as tax agents to recover N1.8 trillion from Multichoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice Africa (MCA).

This came just as the pay broadcast firm said it would work with agency to prove its tax compliance although it was yet to receive any notification from the tax agency. FIRS disclosed its stance on two firms in a statement issued on Thursday by Director, Communications and Liaison department, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami.

The statement confirmed that the decision to appoint the banks as agents and to freeze the accounts was as a result of the group’s continued refusal to grant FIRS access to its servers for audit. According to FIRS, the companies persistently breached all agreements and undertakings with the service. “They would not promptly respond to correspondences, they lack data integrity and are not transparent as they continually deny FIRS access to their records. “Particularly, MCN has avoided giving the FIRS accurate information on the number of its subscribers and income.

The companies are involved in the under-remittance of taxes which necessitated a critical review of the tax-compliance level of the company,” the statement noted. The statement added that the group’s performance did not reflect in its tax obligations and compliance level in Nigeria.

“The level of non-compliance by Multi-Choice Africa (MCA), the parent company of Multi-Choice Nigeria (MCN) is very alarming. The parent company, which provides services to MCN, has never paid Value Added Tax (VAT) since its inception. “The issue with tax collection in Nigeria, especially from foreign-based companies conducting businesses in Nigeria and making massive profits, is frustrating and infuriating to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). “Information currently at the disposal of FIRS has revealed a tax liability for relevant years of assess-ment for N1.822 trillion. Reacting to the development, the management of Multichoice expressed surprise, saying it was yet to receive any notification to that effect. It said: “We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). “MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria. “We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably.” Meanwhile, FIRS has granted a one-month extension for the filing of Company Income Tax returns by tax payers with December 31, 2020 accounting year-end whose statutory tax returns were due not later than 30th June 2021.

