FIRS presents tax credit certificate to NLNG for Bonny –Bodo Road

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has presented Tax Credit Certificate to Nigeria Liquefied NaturalGasLimited(NLNG), one of the companies undertaking construction of roads under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme. The natural gas company constructed the Bonny – Bodo Road in Rivers State. The certificate was received by the company’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr Olalekan Ogunleye, who represented theCEO, MrPhilipMshelbila, at the handover ceremony, according to a statement issued yesterday by Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. While issuing the Tax Credit Certificate, the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, commended the NLNG for its increased investments in Nigeria. “The Service has faith in your company and the increased investments it is making in our country. We look forward, with optimism, to the completion of your Train 7 Project for it to join the country’s tax revenue streams,” Mr Nami noted, adding: “In order to efficiently deliver on our mandate, the board and management of the Service is focused on the followingstrategicplanksand action areas: energising our consultations and regular engagementswithstakeholders; building a customer-centric and data-centric organisation, while also restructuring the administrative framework and processes of the Service; we are driving towards full automation of core tax operations. “At the heart of our customer- centric reforms is the setting up of a multi-lingual Call Centre for enquiries and report from taxpayers. “Consequent upon these strategic moves, the Service recorded an unprecedented collection of over N6 trillion in 2021 and has set its sight on higher performance this year. There is no doubt that the Service can achieve its targets with taxpayers like the NLNG. The CEO Nigeria LNG in his remarks said that the company was a major contributor to the country’s economic development and is working towards building a better Nigeria; he also commended the FIRS for being at the forefront of economic resuscitation and progress the country is experiencing. “I also want to put on record our appreciation for the expedited issuance of the tax credit certificate. As you know, this tax credit is in relation to the Bonny- Bodo Road, which is itself a landmark project and a pilot scheme in this initiative. “This would be the first time the Island of Bonny will be linked by road to the rest of the country. And this is very significant to the development and advancement of the country because it will open new opportunities for economic activity,” Mr Mshelbila noted. The Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, also referred to as the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, is a public-private partnership scheme signed by President Muhammadu Buhari under Executive Order 007, in January 2019, that enables the Federal Government of Nigeria to leverage private sector capital and efficiency for construction, refurbishment and maintenance of critical road infrastructure in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...