News Top Stories

FIRS proposes road Infrastructure Funding Scheme for Nigeria’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it is proposing the introduction of Road Infrastructure Tax in Nigeria, to make the informal sector contribute to building a modern society. The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami, disclosed this yesterday, while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its National President, Chris Isiguzo, in his office, in Abuja.

Nami said the proposed Road Infrastructure Tax to be administered by the federal agency, would provide the government with adequate funding for road construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance, as well as providing the needed security for roads in the country. According to the FIRS boss: “One quick and very important intervention required of you is in the area of the Road Infrastructure Funding Scheme that the country needs in order to fix our roads and bring the informal sector to the tax net.”

He noted that: “In many jurisdictions, road users pay for the use of road infrastructure as such it shouldn’t be seen as an additional burden on our citizens because it has the potential of making life better for all of us.” Speaking further, Nami stated that Nigeria’s economy presently relies heavily on non-oil revenues to discharge its statutory responsibility of paying salaries and providing social amenities to the citizenry. According to him, without payment of tax, governments at all levels would not be able to fulfil their mandate to the electorates.

He disclosed that the recent rise in the price of crude oil ordinarily should have impacted positively on the Petroleum Profit Tax payable by oil producing companies. However, it has shown otherwise due to some reasons, he said. Nami added that the service created 10 Value Added Tax (VAT) Regional Coordination Offices across the country to drive collection of VAT. “We have commenced usage of VAT Form 002A for enrolment and tracking of branch offices of major VAT payers. This will certainly improve VAT our collection and capacity. We achieved 114.66 percent of our VAT collection target in the first half of the year,” he said. While congratulating Isiguzo for his recent re-election as the National President of NUJ, which was a reflection of his uncommon achievements at the NUJ, he urged NUJ Members Earlier, Isiguzo, said the visit of the union was part of his resolve to engage critical institutions as a key stakeholder in charting a way forward for the country’s collective good.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abaribe, mute over Kanu’s arrest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday kept mute over reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been arrested and repatriated to Nigeria. As the news of Kanu’s repatriation took over the airwaves, New Telegraph sought reaction from Abaribe but met a brick wall. Special Assistant to […]
News

Ibadan Chief Imam defies Sultan’s directive, leads Muslims to observe prayer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Agbotomokekere, yesterday led some Muslims in Ibadanland to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer ending the 2021 fasting period contrary to the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar. The Sultan, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), had on […]
News Top Stories

Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Idris

• 82 bandits killed – Police Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica