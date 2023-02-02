FIRS: Public service recognition morale booster for us

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, has stated that his recognition by the LEADERSHIP Awards as the Newspaper’s Public Service Person of the Year 2022 is a morale booster for the Service to do more. Mr. Nami stated this while speaking to journalists after receiving the LEADERSHIP Public Service Person of the Year 2022 Award at the 14th Edition of the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja . “We feel honoured to receive this award, and in fact feel more indebted to Nigerians to do better in the years to come. “We are grateful to the media, and most especially the LEADERSHIP Newspaper for finding us worthy of this honour. “Permit me to dedicate this Award to the FIRS family, and rename it as ‘the LEADERSHIP Public Institution of the Year Award 2022’—not Muhammad Nami’s. This Award is the result of a collective effort. It is because of team work that we have been able to achieve what we have done at the FIRS,” he said.
