News

FIRS rakes in N4.2trn revenue in 9 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has realised N4.2 trillion revenue in 2021. Of the amount, about N3.3 trillion, representing over 77 per cent was earned from the non-oil sector. FIRS Chairman, Muhammadu Nami, confirmed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. Wojuola quoted Nami as saying: “to address the issue of Nigeria not diversifying its economy, from a tax perspective, you will discover that we are actually diversifying the economy.

“The total collection we have up to September 31, which we have not fully reconciled with the CBN and the Nigerian Customs Service, is about N4.2 trillion, and from this amount, oil related taxes accounted for only 22 per cent, which is N950 billion only, while the non-oil taxes we have generated within that period is N3.3 trillion.

“On a positive note, we surpassed the non-oil taxes target by 11 per cent in aggregate. The sustained improvement in non-oil taxes indicates that some of our revenue reforms are yielding positive results. “We expect further improvement in revenue collections later in the year as more corporate entities file their tax returns and we accelerate the implementation of our revenue reforms,” He said though the po-ential of the country’s non-oil revenue was being harnessed, it was, however, not adequate.

He emphasised that the best way to fund budgets globally was through payment of taxes by citizens particularly personal income tax, which is a direct tax as against indirect taxes. He further noted that personal income taxes in other countries accounted for over 50 per cent of the funds available to their respective governments for funding expenditure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps want discretional powers for High Court Judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

A bill, seeking to impose stiffer sanctions on the breach of the provisions of the currency conversion (freezing orders) Act Cap. C43 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 Act has been gazetted for second reading in the House of Representatives.     The bill, which is sponsored by the deputy speaker, Hon. Idris Ahmed […]
News

60% children suffer violence in Nigeria – UNICEF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), yesterday decried the spate of violence against innocent children in Nigeria, saying that at least 60 per cent of them suffer one form of violence or the other before the age of 18. According to the agency, over 60 per cent of children suffer either physical, sexual or psychological […]
News Top Stories

CACOVID delivers 1,300 oxygen cylinders to FG

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

In a bid to effectively fight the second wave of coronavirus, the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has supported the Federal Government with the supply of oxygen for case management of COVID- 19 patients to isolation centres across the country.   So far, CACOVID has delivered 1,300 cylinders of oxygen to various isolation centres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica