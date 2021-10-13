FIRS rakes in N4.2trn revenue in 9 months

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has realised N4.2 trillion revenue in 2021. Of the amount, about N3.3 trillion, representing over 77 per cent was earned from the non-oil sector. FIRS Chairman, Muhammadu Nami, confirmed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. Wojuola quoted Nami as saying: “to address the issue of Nigeria not diversifying its economy, from a tax perspective, you will discover that we are actually diversifying the economy.

“The total collection we have up to September 31, which we have not fully reconciled with the CBN and the Nigerian Customs Service, is about N4.2 trillion, and from this amount, oil related taxes accounted for only 22 per cent, which is N950 billion only, while the non-oil taxes we have generated within that period is N3.3 trillion.

“On a positive note, we surpassed the non-oil taxes target by 11 per cent in aggregate. The sustained improvement in non-oil taxes indicates that some of our revenue reforms are yielding positive results. “We expect further improvement in revenue collections later in the year as more corporate entities file their tax returns and we accelerate the implementation of our revenue reforms,” He said though the po-ential of the country’s non-oil revenue was being harnessed, it was, however, not adequate.

He emphasised that the best way to fund budgets globally was through payment of taxes by citizens particularly personal income tax, which is a direct tax as against indirect taxes. He further noted that personal income taxes in other countries accounted for over 50 per cent of the funds available to their respective governments for funding expenditure.

Like this: Like Loading...