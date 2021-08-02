Business

FIRS, SystemSpecs partner to ease tax remittances

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of efforts aimed at further simplifying tax remittances in Nigeria, SystemSpecs has collaborated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to strengthen tax administration through its Remita Payment Gateway which powers payments on TaxPro-Max, a solution newly introduced for filing tax returns.

 

According to a statement, the Remita Payment Gateway platform for private sector and government payments, has been integrated with the FIRS’s new TaxPro Max e-filling platform to automate tax filing, enable hassle-free registration, ease tax payments as well as provide a single-view of transaction records.

 

It added that tax payers can now register online at www. taxpromax.firs.gov.ng or visit the FIRS tax office nearest to them to get onboarded on Tax- Pro Max.

 

The statement said that the partnership between System- Specs and FIRS is expected to promote digitalisation of tax administration in Nigeria. Commenting on the partnership, Divisional Head, Business Development,

 

SystemSpecs, Abayomi Oniku, noted that in fulfilling the organisation’s brand promise, the Remita Payment Gateway will continue to meet the payment needs of individuals, businesses and governments at all levels.

“In furtherance of our support for various sectors of the Nigerian economy, we have now also advanced our brand proposition to ensure that tax payment is faster, more convenient and efficient.

 

Our latest partnership with the FIRS is geared towards helping individuals, corporate organisations and government agencies enjoy a convenient process of paying their taxes, anywhere and at any time to facilitate compliance.”

 

Oniku added that one of the benefits of paying taxes with Remita, on TaxPro-Max, is the availability of multiple payment channels, including internet banking, card, transfer, USSD and if preferred, payers can also walk into a bank branch for their tax payments.

 

Tax payers are expected to log on to the TaxPro-Max website, www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng and click on the Remita logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN/RRR), and effect payment, using the most convenient of available Remita payment channels.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Leveraging infrastructure sharing for improved service

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria is in dire need of more telecommunications infrastructure to connect all its citizens. However, to achieve efficiency with the existing facilities, the telecoms regulator is encouraging collaborations among the players with the release of guidelines on infrastructure sharing and co-location. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Last week’s declaration that only 50.3 per cent of Nigeria’s geographical […]
Business

Mobile banking: Customers transfer N1.4trn in 7 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•PoS deals hit N2.4trn Financial transactions through mobile phones maintained steady growth in the last seven months as bank customers transferred a total of N1.4 trillion through their devices. The value of the mobile transactions between January and July this year represents a 375 per cent growth over N289 billion recorded in the same period […]
Business

US indicts anti-virus software creator, John McAfee, for tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against John David McAfee, creator of the eponymous anti-virus software, over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file tax returns. The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica