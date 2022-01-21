FIRS targets 100% automation in tax administration processes

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said its target is to achieve 100 per cent automation in tax administration processes, including blocking revenue leakage in 2022. Executive Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, revealed the plan at the Pedabo 2022 Annual Public Private Sector Engagement, according to a statement by Media Assistant to the Chairman, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola. Nami said by virtue of the amendment to Section 25 of the FIRS (Establishment) Act in the 2021 Finance Act, any person who fails to grant the Service access to their information technology systems to connect to its automated tax administration solution is liable to penalties under the law.

He said: "We will seek to achieve 100% automation in all our tax administration processes, which will block revenue leakage and revolutionise revenue generation in the country. "We expect your full cooperation in this regard, considering that by the amendment to Section 25 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act in the 2021 Finance Act (through Section 18 of the 2021 Finance Act), any person who fails to grant the Service access to its information technology systems to connect to its automated tax administration solution is liable to penalties under the law."

