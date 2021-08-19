FIRS targets N10.1trn in 2022

…says PIA will negatively impact revenue

Reps want Twitter, Facebook taxed

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has projected N10.1 trillion revenue for the 2022 financial year. Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, said this Wednesday at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) interaction with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) in Abuja.

He said out of the money N2.053 trillion would be remitted to the Federal Government with the remaining balance for states and local governments areas. However, Nami is worried that the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by President Muhammadu Buhari would negatively affect government revenue expected from Petroleum Profit Tax next year. He said the body generated a total revenue collection of N4.950 trillion against budgeted N5.076 trillion representing about 98 per cent. The FIRS chief added that non-oil component contributed N3.435 trillion and oil aspects brought in N1.515 trillion.

The chairman explained that the cost of collection (4% net of 2% Nigerian Customs Service NCS VAT) of N130.45 billion was achieved against the budget of N180.76 billion to fund the three operational expenditure heads for the year. On the 2021 budget performance, he said: “The Service 2021 approved MTEF projected revenue collection was N6.40 trillion representing N1.64 trillion (26 per cent) and N4. 76 trillion (74 per cent) for oil and non-oil respectively.

“The Service as of June 30, 2021 (half year) achieved N2.762 trillion representing 43 per cent of approved projected revenue collection. Nonoil revenue collection during the period was N2.118 trillion against N1.5 trillion collected in the corresponding period representing 41. 2 per cent increase. “While the oil revenue collected for the same period was N644 billion against N971 billion collected in the corresponding period representing 33.68 per cent decrease in the oil collection.”

Nami said there is the possibility of going beyond the revenue target for 2022 as the implementation of the Tax-pro Max technology has started impacting positively on revenue collection, evident by the June, 2021 collection of over N650 billion which was the highest revenue realised in a single month recently. On the impact of the PIB on revenue generation, he said: “We expect that with the new Petroleum Industry Act, there are some reconciliations that will be carried out that might affect the projections for 2022.

We expect that there is new expenditure that will be roll over to the new regime. So, what we are trying to do is to ensure that we adjust those expenses for the year 2022. “We know that if we do that, it is going to affect our ability to collect more revenue in that area.

There are currently some allowances they have been able to use, but they will use it because this will be a new regime. It is not going to be the one that has investment tax allowance any more. It is going to be based on actual performance.” Meanwhile, the committee urged the FIRS to include Twitter and Facebook as part of the move to increase revenue as well as extending its tax drive to the informal sector which is a veritable area to get more money to finance the budget deficit, instead of borrowing. Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, who commended the agency for its efforts, urged the body to do more to save the country the consequences of borrowing to fund budget.

