FIRS: Tax waivers grant not part of our mandate

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it does not have the power of granting tax waivers, concession to businesses. Executive Chairman of the tax authority, Muhammad Nami, who disclosed this, affirmed that the mandate of the Service was to collect taxes that are due to the federation and not granting waivers to taxpayers in the country.

 

Nami’s clarification came on the heels of news report that some companies among them Dangote Sinotruck Limited, Lafarge, Honeywell, etc had been granted tax waiver on pioneer status between 2019 and 2021 in the sum of N16 trillion by the FIRS and other Federal Government agencies.

 

A statement issued yesterday by Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr. Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted Nami as saying “FIRS does not have the power or responsibility of facilitating or even implementing tax waivers to investors in Nigeria.

 

“There are relevant agencies of government that are charged with such responsibility.”

He, however, noted that the Service was not unmindful of the objectives of granting tax waivers to investors, which he said include “helping to grow local companies, stimulate economic growth, and earn investor confidence.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

