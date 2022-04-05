Business

First A380 powered by 100% cooking oil takes flight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Airbus has performed its first A380 flight powered by 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Airbus’ A380 test aircraft MSN 1 took off from Blagnac Airport, Toulouse, France at 08h43 on Friday 25 March.

The flight lasted about three hours, operating one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine on 100 per cent SAF.

Twenty-seven tonnes of unblended SAF were provided by Total Energies for this flight. The SAF produced in Normandy, close to Le Havre, France, was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), free of aromatics and sulfur, and primarily consisting of used cooking oil, as well as other waste fats.

A second flight, with the same aircraft, is scheduled to take place from Toulouse to Nice Airport, on March 29 to test the use of SAF during take-off and landing.
This is the third Airbus aircraft type to fly on 100 per cent SAF over the course of 12 months; the first was an Airbus A350 in March 2021 followed by an A319neo single-aisle aircraft in October 2021.

Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry’s ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Key statistics outlined in the Waypoint 2050 report indicate that SAF could contribute between 53 per cent and 71 per cent of required carbon reductions.
All Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with up to a 50 per cent blend of SAF mixed with kerosene. The aim is to achieve certification of 100 per cent SAF by the end of this decade.

The A380 aircraft used during the test is the same aircraft recently revealed as Airbus’ ZEROe Demonstrator – a flying testbed for future technologies instrumental to bringing the world’s first zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035

 

Leave a Reply

