First Abia Flyover: Kalu commends Ikpeazu

Former Governor of Abia State and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on the successful completion and inauguration of the Osisioma Flyover in Aba.

Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District, in a goodwill message on yesterday, however, urged Ikpeazu to extend his projects to other senatorial districts of the state. He said: “I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the commissioning of the Osisioma Flyover by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. “The governor has done well on this and we must commend him.

However, like Oliver Twist, we urge him to do more and also extend it to other senatorial districts.” The Osisioma flyover, initiated and completed by governor Okezie Ikpeazu, was among the projects billed for inauguration by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

