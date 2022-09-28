First Africa HR Roundtable kicks off today

The maiden edition of Africa Human Resources Roundtable will kick off in Lagos today, September 28. The roundtable, which Plexus Media Interlinks and Greensage Business Consult created and first announced in July, aims to empower both aspiring and seasoned human resources practitioners. Panellists Shola Oshogwemoh, Tunde Olagunju, Ekhoe Ame-Ogie, and Joshua Popoola, will speak on the theme; ‘Entitlement Syndrome in the Workplace – Bane of Africa’s Development,’ at the event scheduled to take place in Victoria Island by 10am. The partnership between Plexus and Greensage Business Consult on the Africa Human Resources Roundtable will facilitate the placement of qualified HR professionals and help create opportunities in human resources management. Participants will also have access to hands-on HR Management training, giving them the confidence they need for a working career with ease.
