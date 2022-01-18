Sports

First all-women officials take centre stage

Rwandan-born referee Salima Rhadia Mukansanga will make history in the next few hours when she becomes the first woman to referee a match at the finals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Mukansanga, 35, will take charge of the group stage match between Zimbabwe and Guinea today, January 18 2022 at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

She is part of the quartet selected as match officials at the match – making it the first time ever that an all-women team officiates a match at TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament since the competition was established.

The other women match officials are assistant referees Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon) and Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) as well as VAR referee Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco).

 

On January 10, Mukansanga made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a match in the Africa Cup of Nations when she was appointed as a fourth official in the game between Guinea and Malawi in Bafoussam

 

