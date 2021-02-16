First Anniversary: UNDEDSS lauds Bayelsa gov, allays fear on Edwin Clark

The leading coalition of civil society groups in the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has congratulated the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on the first anniversary of his administration.

This is as the rights coalition in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Tony .I. Uranta, said renowned elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, is hale, strong and heartily alive, contrary to the latest insinuations that he is in a coma.

UNDEDSS said there was no cause for alarm on the elder statesman, reiterating the need for the region’s prayers for the 93-year-old leader to live many more years of mental acuity and purposeful life.

The statement reads: “Our national leader, my personal mentor, Chief Clark, was gifted to the Ijaw nation and Niger Delta by God Almighty, just as Chief Obafemi Awolowo to the Yoruba people, for the seasons before and ahead of Nigeria and, is no way near leaving us now, whilst Nigeria is no way near fulfilling its commitments to Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta,” Uranta said.

The UNDEDSS scribe while joining the Bayelsa State and people to celebrate 12-months of the Diri administration went on to advise that Governor Diri accelerate his government’s bridge-building efforts in order to get all Izon peoples working together as one, without any negative fallouts from the last gubernatorial primaries and elections in the state.

“Governor Diri is uniquely positioned to lead the Niger Delta’s many vital thrusts, such as our unshakeable opposition to the diabolical Water Resources Amendments Bill still loitering the National Assembly against the wishes of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those of us of the Niger Delta region. Since he served the state capably in the 8th Senate, and understands well the often convoluted trade-offs necessary to doing business in the NASS.

“With Pa Clark’s dynamic leadership of the peoples of the region, at this particular season”, Uranta concluded, “in tandem with the proactive political thrust of the Niger Delta’s virile six-state Governments, UNDEDSS foresees an evolutionary leap with the region spearheading the new Nigeria normal of true federalism within the next six months, at most.”

