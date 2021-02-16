News

First Anniversary: UNDEDSS lauds Bayelsa gov, allays fear on Edwin Clark

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The leading coalition of civil society groups in the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has congratulated the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on the first anniversary of his administration.

This is as the rights coalition in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Tony .I. Uranta, said renowned elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, is hale, strong and heartily alive, contrary to the latest insinuations that he is in a coma.

UNDEDSS said there was no cause for alarm on the elder statesman, reiterating the need for the region’s prayers for the 93-year-old leader to live many more years of mental acuity and purposeful life.

The statement reads: “Our national leader, my personal mentor, Chief Clark, was gifted to the Ijaw nation and Niger Delta by God Almighty, just as Chief Obafemi Awolowo to the Yoruba people, for the seasons before and ahead of Nigeria and, is no way near leaving us now, whilst Nigeria is no way near fulfilling its commitments to Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta,” Uranta said.

The UNDEDSS scribe while joining the Bayelsa State and people to celebrate 12-months of the Diri administration went on to advise that Governor Diri accelerate his government’s bridge-building efforts in order to get all Izon peoples working together as one, without any negative fallouts from the last gubernatorial primaries and elections in the state.

“Governor Diri is uniquely positioned to lead the Niger Delta’s many vital thrusts, such as our unshakeable opposition to the diabolical Water Resources Amendments Bill still loitering the National Assembly against the wishes of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those of us of the Niger Delta region. Since he served the state capably in the 8th Senate, and understands well the often convoluted trade-offs necessary to doing business in the NASS.

“With Pa Clark’s dynamic leadership of the peoples of the region, at this particular season”, Uranta concluded, “in tandem with the proactive political thrust of the Niger Delta’s virile six-state Governments, UNDEDSS foresees an evolutionary leap with the region spearheading the new Nigeria normal of true federalism within the next six months, at most.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan: Legislature most misunderstood arm of government

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pointed out that the Legislature was the most misunderstood arm of government. Lawan stated this while responding to a motion brought to the floor of the Chamber by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), on International Day of Parliamentarism. He said that the perception and treatment of […]
News

Kwara commends Sterling Bank over partnership on health insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Kwara State government at the weekend commended Sterling Bank Plc. for partnering with it to actualise its health insurance scheme, the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme (KSHIS), which had become moribund despite its inauguration three years ago.   Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave the commendation in Ilorin at the official re-launch of the scheme. He […]
News Top Stories

870,568 voters shun poll as Akeredolu is re-elected

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh Akure

Less than half of eligible voters in Ondo State decided the outcome of the October 10, 2020 Ondo State governorship election as 292,830 voters reelected the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office.   Out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in Ondo State, 1,478,460 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica