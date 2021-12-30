First arrivals, Ethiopia, record four COVID-19 cases

Four members of the Ethiopian delegation to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have tested positive to coronavirus. According to Cameroon publication, Sportsglitz, the result of the test came out on Tuesday, the second day of the Ethiopians in Cameroon. They were the first arrivals and were followed by Sudan who planned a friendly match with the Ethiopians on Thursday. It is not clear if the friendly match will still go ahead. Sportsglitz reported further that the four that tested positive were immediately quarantined, with the medical team further monitoring other members of the Ethiopian delegation. In order not to breach confidentiality, the identities of the four persons have not been made public for the time being. Ethiopia was the first team to arrive in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 finals, set to kick off on 9 January 2022. The delegation touched down at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December
Japan Olympic adviser urges COVID-19 vaccine option for athletes
A health adviser to Japan's Olympic committee said on Tuesday athletes should have the option of getting COVID-19 vaccines, days after public outcry led the government to deny it was making them a priority. Japan on Thursday had dismissed a media report that it was considering vaccinating all its Olympians by the end of
Ebony Shoe award excites Onuachu
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu says he is proud to win the Ebony Shoe, which is awarded to Belgium's best African player or player of African descent. It completes a hat-trick of awards for the 26-Year-old, who had already won the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and top scorer's awards for 2020-21 season. The
Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager
Tottenham have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-year contract. Nuno left Wolves in May after four impressive seasons, during which time he took the club from the Championship to a Europa League quarter-final. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason
