Sports

First Bank, Air Warriors lead others to Asaba for Bullet Energy Basketball

Posted on

Reigning women champion of the Bullet Energy Drink Basketball invitational tournament, First Bank, will lead 10 others for the March event in Asaba, Delta State capital in March.

The organisers made the announcement in Lagos on Monday with MFM, Tap Queens, War Queens, Peace Academy and Impression Basketball joining them. The other teams are Divine Speed, Discover, Delta Force, Black Gold and Air Warriors.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bullet Energy Drink worldwide, Harmeet Ahuja, has enjoined the teams in the competition to arrive in Asaba with all optimism as the competition would be one of fun for the ladies. His message was delivered in Nigeria by the CEO of the Sam Oguche Foundation who are the organisers of the competition.

“The last time we played in Lagos, it was a combined competition for the men and women but it is something very different in Asaba and so promises to be special,” he said.

 

“Bullet Energy Drink has been very committed to the game of basketball and the CEO (Ahuja) has made it very clear that it is not going to be different this time and wishes the clubs well as they compete in Asaba.”

The tournament will take the tip off as soon as the country rounds off with the gubernatorial election in the various states of the federation. The schedule has been tweaked a little and will now hold from March 14 to 19 for comfort and team safety reasons

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL players not good enough for Eagles – Agali

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Julius Berger and Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali, has said players from the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL are not good enough to compete for shirts with their counterparts from overseas in the senior national team. Agali who is now a scout for the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr said it was unfortunate that […]
Sports

Playing professional football in Sweden, exciting for me –Ogbonna

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Glory Ogbonna, a former Captain of Edo Queens FC, also Super Falcons defender and a shining light in her present Swedish Umeā IK FF Club in an interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, spoke on her burning desire to excel in her new Club. Excerpts… How has it been since you moved to Sweden? Well, we have […]
Sports

Sports Ministry probes NSF medals computation ‘scandal’

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has decided to probe the results of the 21st National Sports Festival after a report of results padding. There have been complaints from different quarters about the final medals table with Delta State winning with massive 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze medals.   There has […]

