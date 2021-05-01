News Top Stories

First Bank assures customers, stakeholders of unhindered operations

Following the dissolution and reconstitution of its board by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), First Bank of Nigeria Limited has urged its customers, creditors and other stakeholders not to panic as the development has not hindered its operations. In a statement released yesterday, the bank announced that Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as Chief Executive Officer, in line with the directives of the CBN. The statement reads: “We can confirm that the bank is cooperating with the CBN and other regulators while the operations of the bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly.”

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on Thursday, announced the dissolution of the former boards of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and FBN Holdings Plc. for ousting Adeduntan without regulatory approval. He also announced a new board for First Bank of Nigeria, comprising Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins, Mr. Uche Nwokedi, Mr. Adekunle Sonola, Ms. Isioma Ogodazi, and Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose. Other new members of the board are, Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director, Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director and Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director.

The statement affirmed Emefiele’s remarks at his press conference on Thursday, that there should be no cause for panic among the banking public, “given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the bank and position it as a banking industry giant.”

