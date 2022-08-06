News

First Bank denies report on alleged sealing of head office

Posted on

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., has debunked online media reports that its Head Office or branch has been sealed. In a statement yesterday, the bank said that the reports were a, “misrepresentation of the facts and misleading.” The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to online news reports with the conflicting claims that First Bank branch or/head office has been sealed. “Please be informed that the referenced story is a misrepresentation of the facts and misleading. Neither our branch nor head office was sealed.

“On August 4, there was an unlawful enforcement at the bank’s Coomassie House branch of a garnishee order issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which order the bank is still challenging in court. “While the bank has taken appropriate legal steps to deal with the situation, we wish to reassure our customers of unhindered banking services and unique customer experience in all our branches and through our numerous alternative channels.”

 

Our Reporters

