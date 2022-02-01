Business

First Bank Holdings appoints GEREGU Power Executive Director, Omodayo-Owotuga, as non-Executive Director

The Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc. and previously Group Executive Director Finance & Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc. (now Ardova Plc.), Omodayo-Owotuga, has joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director following the approval of his appointment by the Central Bank of Nigeria according to the notification sent by the company secretary to the NGX.

JB is a finance expert with huge experience in finance, risk management, treasury, internal controls, general administration, procurement, and information technology.

While at Forte, he was a member of the Executive Management Team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player. He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating and divestment initiatives. Prior to joining Forte Oil Plc., he had responsibility for the Asset and Liabilities Management function at the Africa Finance Corporation.

He is a KPMG trained finance professional who possesses extensive investment experience spanning Financial Services, Power and Oil & Gas sectors with a proven track record of significant achievements. His two decades work experience spans blue chip companies such as KPMG; Standard Chartered Bank; Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Forte Oil Plc., MBC International Bank (Now First Bank of Nigeria Limited) and Geregu Power Plc.

JB is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Said Business School, United Kingdom, IE Business School, Madrid, Spain and the University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria. He has a B.Sc. in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (with distinction). He is a CFA Charter Holder; a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and The Institute of Credit Administration.

 

Our Reporters

