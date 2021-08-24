First Bank partners Techpoint Africa on SME Clinic

First Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, in partnership with Techpoint Africa, has successfully hosted the fourth edition of SME Clinic, an impactful hybrid conference for micro and small scale businesses in Nigeria.

On August 21, 2021, SME Clinic by Techpoint hosted almost 1,000 attendees — nearly 200 SME owners physically at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada xpressway, Lagos, with over 600 streaming on Zoom.

Addressing SMEs owners at the clinic, Oludolapo Adigun, Group Head, Retail Banking, Lagos Mainland 1, Frist Bank, said: “At First Bank we support small businesses to build capacity.

We have been around for the 127 years and we have been committed to supporting entrepreneurship. We want to connect you to infrastructure, finance and capacity and build the business with you.” On July 27, Techpoint Africa, in partnership with First Bank, announced a ₦100,000 small business grant.

After a rigorous process, the following five businesses, which include Buyscrap Nigeria Enterprise, Arteasy Nigeria, Gris Business, Digital Solutions Network and Edatsu Technology Limited, were selected and announced during the event. “In recent years, First Bank has embarked on the task of empowering SMEs, considering their immense value to the Nigerian economy,” a spokesperson for First Bank said.

“We created SMEConnect to help drive this mission, and we’re delighted to have partnered with Techpoint Africa for SME Clinic 2021. The small business grant is the tip of the iceberg of what SMEs stand to benefit from the programme. We’re looking forward to future partnerships,” concluded the spokesperson.

