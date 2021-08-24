Business

First Bank partners Techpoint Africa on SME Clinic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, in partnership with Techpoint Africa, has successfully hosted the fourth edition of SME Clinic, an impactful hybrid conference for micro and small scale businesses in Nigeria.

 

On August 21, 2021, SME Clinic by Techpoint hosted almost 1,000 attendees — nearly 200 SME owners physically at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada xpressway, Lagos, with over 600 streaming on Zoom.

 

Addressing SMEs owners at the clinic, Oludolapo Adigun, Group Head, Retail Banking, Lagos Mainland 1, Frist Bank, said: “At First Bank we support small businesses to build capacity.

 

We have been around for the  127 years and we have been committed to supporting entrepreneurship. We want to connect you to infrastructure, finance and capacity and build the business with you.” On July 27, Techpoint Africa, in partnership with First Bank, announced a ₦100,000 small business grant.

 

After a rigorous process, the following five businesses, which include Buyscrap Nigeria Enterprise, Arteasy Nigeria, Gris Business, Digital Solutions Network and Edatsu Technology Limited, were selected and announced during the event. “In recent years, First Bank has embarked on the task of empowering SMEs, considering their immense value to the Nigerian economy,” a spokesperson for First Bank said.

 

“We created SMEConnect to help drive this mission, and we’re delighted to have partnered with Techpoint Africa for SME Clinic 2021. The small business grant is the tip of the iceberg of what SMEs stand to benefit from the programme. We’re looking forward to future partnerships,” concluded the spokesperson.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Allianz Nigeria partners firm for insurance solutions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc., a local operating entity of global Insurance giant, Allianz Group, has announced its partnership with Get it Done Now Limited (GIDN), developers of the GIDN platform.   While GIDN platform connects customers with verified service providers, Allianz Nigeria provides insurance products to registered customers and service providers on this platform through […]
Business

CIS inaugurates 7 fellows, inducts 59 associates

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated seven Fellows and inducted 59 Associate Members as part of its 2020 Conference which ended yesterday. This is just as the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has commended the Nigerian Stock Exchange on its ongoing demutualisation project and highlighted the rationale for embracing it by every stock […]
Business

Airbus: Deep losses amid sluggish recovery

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

    Airbus  experienced deep losses in the first nine months of 2020 and is suffering from the impact of a global air travel industry that is taking longer to recover than anticipated.   “After nine months of 2020 we now see the progress made on adapting our business to the new Covid-19 market environment,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica