First Bank pledges N5m support to Lagos Rotary Club

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has pledged to support the Rotary Club of Lagos intervention projects with the sum of N5 million.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, made the pledge at the induction of the 61st President of the club, Rotarian Babawale Agbeyangi, on Friday night in Lagos. Adeduntan, the chairman of the occasion, said the bank was committed to the development of the education sector.

“I am pleased to inform you that First Bank will be supporting your intervention projects in upscaling basic education and literacy by supporting the provision of school libraries with the sum of N5 million.

“This support is in line with our sustainability drive to improve reading habits in students and further increase the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

“I believe that this support will boost the mutually beneficial partnership between the bank and Rotary International. “As well as help actualise our mutual objectives of growing our people, minimising negative environmental impacts, and investing in the communities in which we operate,”

Adeduntan said. While congratulating Agbeyangi for his elevation, Adeduntan commended his commitment to the service of humanity. He noted that First Bank was deeply committed to the sustainability of the communities in which it operates.

“Our corporate responsibility and sustainability pillars are hinged on education, health & welfare, financial inclusion, responsible lending and procurement.”

Like this: Like Loading...