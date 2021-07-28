Business

First Bank pledges support for Lagos initiatives

First Bank of Nigeria has said it will continue to partner with Lagos State government to ensure that citizens of the state continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

 

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, stated this at the groundbreaking of the Ijeododo Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ojo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

 

He said the bank’s decision to fund the construction of the PHC was in line with its resolve to always be an integral part of all the communities where it operates.

 

He said: “We have been in existence since 1894; 127 years, and still counting. One of the reasons why we have existed for this long and we have remained one of the dominant players in this economic space, not just in Nigeria but in Africa, is that we are an integral part of the community.

 

Indeed, our slogan is that we are woven into the society, which means that we are part and parcel of the society

