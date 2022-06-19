News

First Baptist Church, Abuja crisis festers

The Constitutional crisis at the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, has defied peace moves geared towards its resolution. This was as the immediate past pastor of the church and current President, the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, accused some members of the church of being responsible for the current crisis.

 

Speaking in Ibadan, at the first anniversary of his presidency of the Convention, Rev. Akanji blamed the problem on church members who, he said, wanted to take control after his departure in August 2021.

 

In a video footage that has gone viral, Rev. Akanji condemned taking any church dispute to a civil court for settlement, saying that it was against the practice of the Convention to do so.

 

In a swift reaction however, the spokesperson of the group that took to dispute to court, Ambassador Akin Oyateru, told our correspondent that Rev. Akanji himself was being economical with the truth and that he has conveniently glossed over his subterranean scheming which frustrated internal settlement of the dispute. He posited that the serial scheming had left the group with no other option than to seek redress in the civil court.

 

The spokesperson said what Rev Akanji deliberately failed to tell his audience was that the dispute taken to court was essentially the determination of what the Church Constitution stipulated as modalities for choosing a successor Pastor. He asks: “how does that amount to taking over the Church as Rev Akanji alleged?”

 

