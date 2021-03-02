Top Stories

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft carrying 3.94 million doses of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccines has touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Nigeria’s judiciary and Executive Order 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no pretext that one of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s legacies after office is to leave behind a corruption-free and independent judiciary. Even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president, Buhari had desired a strong and corruptionfree judiciary. So, the President signed an executive order into law to demonstrate his readiness to restore […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu visits Lekki shooting victims, to broadcast to Lagosians Wed morning

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited victims of Tuesday night’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza by security operatives, promising them that they would receive the best of treatment. In a number of tweets on his verified handle, the governor alluded to the fact that he was not in direct control of those […]
News Top Stories

Maina in Nigerien detention facility, to be extradited soon – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former Chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT),  Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him to the country. Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica