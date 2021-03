First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive Nigeria

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former Chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him to the country. Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion, […]

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited victims of Tuesday night’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza by security operatives, promising them that they would receive the best of treatment. In a number of tweets on his verified handle, the governor alluded to the fact that he was not in direct control of those […]

It is no pretext that one of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s legacies after office is to leave behind a corruption-free and independent judiciary. Even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president, Buhari had desired a strong and corruptionfree judiciary. So, the President signed an executive order into law to demonstrate his readiness to restore […]

