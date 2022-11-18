First car winner emerges in Glo Festival of Joy promo

Digital and telecommunications service provider, Globacom, on Thursday presented the first car prize in the Festival of Joy promo to a lucky subscriber in Ibadan, Oyo State. The brand new Kia car was top among other prizes presented including power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans. The winning items were presented to customers at a ceremony which was held at Gloworld at Ring Road, Ibadan. It was attended by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Lawal; Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Chief Bayo Lawal; the Chairman, Ibadan South West Local Government, Honourable Kehinde Akande, and other members of the state executive council. According to the car winner, Mrs. Adeife Abiodun-Adeyemi, a 34-year-old Events Planner, it came as a pleasant surprise.

“I have always used Glo, it is my business hotline, so I usually recharged heavily on the number even before the promo. When I learnt that Glo was rewarding its subscribers, I intensified my recharges. I am happy that my loyalty to Globacom over the years has paid off ”, she enthused. Another winner, Oyindamola Alabi, a student of Agriculture at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, thought it was a lie until she received her prize, while 24-year-old Dolapo Aremu, a mother of one who won a rechargeable fan, thanked Globacom for the prize. Similar sentiments were echoed by, Mr. Temitope Salako, a 38-year-old business centre operator, who won a sewing machine.

He said it was an answer to his prayer to get a sewing machine for his younger sister who is a fashion designer. Chief Adebayo Lawal gave kudos to Globacom for empowering its subscribers through its loyalty reward promos, saying that the company had remained committed to bettering their lot through innovative products and services as well as social responsibility schemes. On his part, the Regional Sales Manager in the state, Mr. Ikechukwu Onuekwusi, enjoined voice and data subscribers who wish to participate in the promo to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

“ The more the recharge, the higher the chances of winning, he added. “Subscribers who desire to become landlords and landladies of 3-bedroom houses courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans”, Onuekwusi further explained.

