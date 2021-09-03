News

First drug treatment for severe epilepsy raises hope

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Germany have used a drug for the first time that is actually approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis to treat a form of epilepsy that has been difficult to treat with the usual drugs. The results of their study have been published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Although, this form of epilepsy has been difficult to treat with the usual drugs, the researchers from Tübingen in Germany have now used the drug for the first time, though, it was actually approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. This genetically determined variety of epilepsy is associated with severe epileptic seizures as early as the first year of life.

