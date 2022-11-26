First E & P donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

An indegenous oil firm, First E & P, which operates the Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83 and 85 in Joint Venture with NNPC has donated relief materials worth N170 million to some communities affected by the recent floods in Bayelsa state.

Handing over the relief materials at Danielle Jetty, Oxbow area in Yenagoa at the weekend, Ayebatonye Basuo, Head of Social Performance, First E&P, said: “Our thoughts and prayers have continued to be with all who have been affected by the flooding experienced across the nation during the flood.

“We understand how difficult it must have been for people to be displaced from their homes and to see their sources of livelihood adversely impacted.

“At FIRST E&P, we seek to always ensure that through our social performance strategy, our stakeholder communities benefit from our presence on a sustainable basis. We drive this through flagship community development programmes which cover interventions in the areas of educational, health, infrastructural and human capital development.”

Also speaking, the representative of the Bayelsa State Government, Ibiere Jones, Commissioner for Mineral Resources, applauded the joint venture for showing concern and empathy to people of Bayelsa beyond their immediate host communities, describing the approach as impactful.

