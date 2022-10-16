Sports

First ElClasico of the season take centre stage on Sunday

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya WITH AGENCY REPORT

The first ElClasico of the 2022/23 season is here, with Real Madrid hosting FC Barcelona for a crucial LaLiga Santander duel on Sunday October 16th. With the two rivals tied for points at the top of the table, it will be such an important game in this season’s title race.

Apart from the ElClasico on Sunday, there is a very interesting game between RC Celta and Real Sociedad as the warm-up. These are two teams who have been playing well and who play an ambitious brand of football, while this will also be in-form Brais Méndez’s first game against RC Celta since his summer transfer away from the Galicians.

 

He comes into it in excellent form, having scored in each of the past four LaLiga Santander matchdays. Then, at 4.15pm CEST, the world will be watching on as Real Madrid meet FC Barcelona in ElClasico.

Every match between these sides is important, but this one even more than usual because they come into this matchday tied on points at the summit of the table.

That scenario has only happened seven previous times in the 93-year history of La- Liga Santander. Following the thrilling 90 minutes at the Bernabéu, there are two more matches on Sunday evening as RCD Espanyol face Real Valladolid and as Real Betis take on UD Almería.

The first is a clash between two sides hovering just above the relegation zone, so those three points will be so valuable, while Los Verdiblancos vs Los Rojiblancos is the third regional rivalry of the weekend, this time in Andalusia.

 

