First-ever BBNaija documentary premieres on Africa Magic

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The first-ever documentary about Big Brother Naija is out. The minidocumentary titled BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy, produced by ID Africa’s The Bang Studio, premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

 

BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy took viewers behind the scenes of the biggest reality TV show in Africa and reveal some truths about the show’s production.

 

It features some of the show’s most popular housemates, including Mercy Eke, Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Alex Asogwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Elozonam, and Ozo. BBN: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy tells the untold story of the show and examines its impact through the eyes of  relevant stakeholders, with appearances from the host, crew and organizers of the show, which has grown to become the biggest Big Brother franchise in the world.

 

Chief Executive Officer of ID Africa, Femi Falodun, explains that the show is an African pop-culture phenomenon, so it was necessary to tell its story.

 

He shared: “At ID Africa, we love to tell untold stories, and what better story to tell than that of the biggest Big Brother instalment in the franchise’s history?

 

In the recently concluded season alone, the show recorded over a billion votes from millions of viewers. It was also watched in over 30 countries across the globe. I am thrilled that we get to share the backstory of how this show is made and how much it changes the participants’ lives.”

 

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, also shared her excitement about the premiere of BBN: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy.

 

She said: “We’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes for years to make Big Brother Naija a success. So, it’s quite exciting to see the story of how the show comes together each year being told so brilliantly.

 

The documentary will give fans an insight into how much work it takes to deliver the show each year.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

