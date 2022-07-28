Business

First ever sales fall for Facebook owner Meta

The owner of Facebook and Instagram was hit by a fall in advertising sales in the three months to July which caused the first year-on-year revenue decline in the firm’s history.

Meta’s total revenue slipped 1% to $28.8bn (£23.7bn), but the company fended off a decline in users, reports the BBC.

Analysts fear the company’s growth may have peaked after years of large gains.

Rivals such as TikTok have eroded its popularity, while more firms are competing for ad spending.

Meta, which typically commands more than 20% of the global ad market, warned investors that ad sales were likely to fall again in the months ahead, as e-commerce spending falls from its pandemic boom and companies worried about inflation and the war in Ukraine spend more cautiously.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the firm would reduce its hiring “steadily” over the next year, a response to the downturn and the company’s plans to shift investment into new areas, including its virtual reality platform, Horizon, in a bet that the so-called metaverse is its best prospect for growth.

Those plans have drawn scrutiny from regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, America’s consumer watchdog, which said it would sue to block Meta’s acquisition of the virtual reality fitness company Within Unlimited, which owns the app Supernatural, over monopoly concerns.

Any payoff from those plans remains years away, with Meta’s struggle to increase its users a sign of limited growth in the years ahead, said Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

“Essentially it’s now become a low-to no-growth company,” he said.

Earlier this year, Facebook reported its first ever decline in daily users.

In response, the company, which also owns WhatsApp, recently shifted its algorithms on Instagram and Facebook to act more like TikTok, recommending posts to users from outside the base of accounts they follow.

The moves have drawn outcry from users, perhaps most prominently celebrity Kylie Jenner, who shared a post with her more than 360 million followers on Instagram this week saying “Make Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be Tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone”.

 

