First female winner emerges in InterswitchSPAK competition

Orevaoghene Whiskey of Top Faith International School, Akwa Ibom State, has been crowned the best STEM student in Nigeria, following the conclusion of the fourth edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, a CSR initiative of leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch. According to a statement, Whiskey, 16, won the grand prize of N7.5 million in scholarship, among other exciting prizes, making her the first female winner of the national competition show in its four-year television run.

Coming in second and third-place were Adesayo Elumaro of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State, and Precious Akinyemi of Rhema Chapel International School, Oyo State, who won N4 million and N1 million scholarships respectively. With over 20,000 applications nationwide from secondary school students who were knocked out during several pre-qualifying stages of the competition, the lucky winners emerged tops owing to their outstanding performances in the competition at different levels including the preliminary and semi-final stages

 

